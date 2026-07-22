In a significant move, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has appointed Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi as the new commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces. This decision comes in light of evolving military strategies amid the ongoing tensions with Russia. Drapatyi replaces the 60-year-old General Oleksandr Syrskyi, following Zelenskiy's quest for military restructuring.

Drapatyi, a prominent figure among the new generation of Ukrainian military leaders, ascended the ranks from a tank lieutenant to an influential commander in his 26-year service. His emphasis on modernizing the Ukrainian armed forces underscores a forward-thinking approach that has gained him widespread respect within military circles.

Renowned for his decisive tactics, Drapatyi gained recognition during the 2014 conflict in Donbas, demonstrating unmatched resolve and bravery. As he undertakes his new role, Drapatyi's vision emphasizes accountability among commanders, encouraging responsibility for troop welfare, a stark departure from traditional military hierarchies.