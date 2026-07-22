Tensions Yet Unhindered: South Korea-U.S. Ties Amid Coupang Dispute

Amidst rising tensions due to a data leak investigation involving Coupang, South Korea and the U.S. continue discussions on trade and security. National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac assures that bilateral talks are unhindered, with ongoing discussions about investment pledges and potential tariff adjustments remaining a key focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 14:27 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 14:27 IST
Tensions Yet Unhindered: South Korea-U.S. Ties Amid Coupang Dispute
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  • South Korea

Amid growing tensions between Seoul and Washington over a data leak investigation involving e-commerce firm Coupang, a top South Korean official assures that diplomatic talks remain on track. National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac insists that discussions on key issues, such as trade and security, are progressing without delay.

The dispute over an alleged data breach involving Coupang has drawn criticism from U.S. business circles, accusing South Korea of unfair targeting. However, Wi reaffirms Seoul's commitment to advancing their $350 billion investment pledge, emphasizing the significance of ongoing bilateral cooperation.

Meanwhile, South Korean Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan heads to Washington for further consultations on trade and investment. Despite the challenges posed by the Coupang issue, South Korean officials remain vigilant in ensuring continued collaboration without hindrances, especially in the context of global economic dynamics.

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