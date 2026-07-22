Chips & Tech Earnings: The Shaky AI-Fueled Market

U.S. stock indexes were mixed on Wednesday amidst weaknesses in chip shares that dampened investor sentiment ahead of a crucial tech earnings season. The looming results from giant tech companies, such as Alphabet and Tesla, could clarify the stability of Wall Street's ongoing AI-driven rally.

The momentum that elevated the major indexes from their March lows now shows signs of faltering, primarily due to volatility in heavyweight semiconductor shares denting risk appetite. Investors will keenly observe Alphabet's delayed model launch due to its centrality to the company's AI goals. Meanwhile, geopolitical risks and rising oil prices add to economic instability.

The anticipated earnings from the "Magnificent Seven" tech companies pose uncertainty, with varying outlooks across sectors. While materials and utilities saw gains, tech and semiconductor sectors led declines, reflecting broader market apprehensions.