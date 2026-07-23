India's Satellite Boom: Paving the Way for Rural Connectivity

India stands on the brink of a transformative boom in its satellite economy, with rural broadband connectivity serving as the cornerstone of this emerging market. Isabelle Mauro, Director General of the Global Satellite Operators Association (GSOA), emphasized the pivotal role India could play in the sector while speaking at Skyroot Aerospace's 'Mission Aagaman' event.

Mauro highlighted India's unique geographic and demographic challenges, asserting that satellite technology is indispensable for reaching areas where traditional terrestrial connections are impractical. She noted, "The vast rural landscapes necessitate satellite solutions, making broadband via satellite crucial for comprehensive national coverage."

However, Mauro warns that to fully harness the potential of satellite communications, India must establish a regulatory environment that considers the distinct lifecycle and nature of satellite investments. She advocates for avoiding the direct application of terrestrial regulatory frameworks to satellites, recommending instead the development of models focused on sustainable growth over immediate revenue.