India Urges Fair Share for Resource-Rich Provinces to Prevent Instability

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, has called on nations to ensure equitable sharing of profits from resource-rich provinces, warning that failure to do so may lead to internal conflicts. His remarks came during a UN Security Council debate on natural resource governance.

Ambassador Harish highlighted the necessity of ensuring that regions rich in resources like oil, gas, minerals, and precious metals benefit equitably. He argued that this approach could prevent instability within countries and across regional borders, citing examples from India's own neighborhood.

The ambassador stressed India's support for international cooperation to combat the illegal exploitation of resources and foster responsible supply chains. He warned against heavy-handed governance approaches, which could exacerbate local grievances and instability, advocating instead for sustainable development, shared prosperity, and lasting peace.