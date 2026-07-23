India Condemns Pakistan's UNSC Claims Amid Indus Waters Treaty Debate

India rebukes Pakistan at the UNSC, highlighting 'state-sponsored terrorism' as a threat to the Indus Waters Treaty. Ambassador Parvathaneni emphasizes that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, accusing Pakistan of aggression. The treaty remains suspended due to changing conditions and bilateral tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 10:20 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 10:20 IST
India Condemns Pakistan's UNSC Claims Amid Indus Waters Treaty Debate
India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni (Photo/X@IndiaUNNewYork). Image Credit: ANI

In a bold statement at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), India criticized Pakistan for its stance on the Indus Waters Treaty, accusing it of undermining bilateral cooperation through state-sponsored terrorism. India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, highlighted this during a debate on natural resources governance.

Parvathaneni firmly reaffirmed India's stance on Jammu and Kashmir, asserting its integral status within India, and criticized Pakistan for what he termed as Pakistan's 'naked aggression' in the region. He urged Pakistan to focus on solving its internal challenges rather than advancing a misleading narrative.

Following a significant terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and emphasized that Pakistan’s support for terrorism necessitates a treaty reassessment. Diplomatic sources underscore that Pakistan has failed to gain international traction and stress its domestic mismanagement as the root of its water issues.

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