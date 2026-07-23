India's Equity Markets Poised for Growth Amid Global Shifts

ICICI Securities' report highlights opportunities for India's equity markets due to structural shifts in the global economy. Rising geopolitical tensions, supply chain changes, and domestic manufacturing focus are driving growth in sectors like energy, defence, and capital goods, despite resilient global trade and new economic policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 11:50 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 11:50 IST
India's Equity Markets Poised for Growth Amid Global Shifts
Representative image (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India's equity markets are set to gain from ongoing structural shifts in the global economy, as noted in a recent report by ICICI Securities. The analysis points to geopolitical tensions, supply chain realignments, and an emphasis on domestic manufacturing as catalysts for long-term sectoral growth, particularly in capital goods, defence, energy, and financial services.

The report highlights a global economic transition from the unfettered globalization of the past to a 'new world order' characterized by heightened geopolitical risks and more insular economic strategies. Despite these changes, the report emphasizes the resilience of global trade, with trade to GDP projected to rise to 68% by 2025, powered by supply chain diversification, trade rerouting, increasing services exports, and more bilateral trade agreements.

In this evolving landscape, Indian companies are finding significant investment opportunities. The report outlines that policy initiatives aimed at bolstering domestic manufacturing and securing supply chains will drive India's capital expenditure cycle. It also notes emerging demand in sectors like green energy, electric vehicles, and semiconductors while acknowledging domestic consumption trends, aligning with the strongest-performing Indian stocks since the pre-Covid era.

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