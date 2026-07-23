India-Japan Collaborate on Green Tech at Galgotias University

Galgotias University recently hosted a high-level Japanese delegation to explore partnerships in Green Hydrogen, Electric Vehicles, and Semiconductors. The initiative aims to enhance research collaboration, benefiting students and faculty. This engagement underscores the strengthening India-Japan partnership in sustainable technologies and positions Greater Noida as a hub for innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 23-07-2026 13:55 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 13:55 IST
India-Japan Collaborate on Green Tech at Galgotias University
Galgotias University welcomes the Japanese delegation to advance India-Japan collaboration in green hydrogen, EVs, semiconductors and academic research. Image Credit: ANI

Galgotias University in Greater Noida, India, recently facilitated a landmark meeting with a high-level delegation from Japan, including government officials, industry pioneers, and academic leaders. This initiative concentrated on academic and research partnerships in critical technologies such as Green Hydrogen, Electric Vehicles, and Semiconductors.

These discussions marked a significant step towards joint research initiatives, technology exchanges, and academic collaborations. Such efforts aim to open new avenues for students and faculty at the university to play an active role in sustainable energy, mobility, and advanced manufacturing. Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, emphasized the pivotal role Greater Noida is rapidly assuming as a strategic hub for academia and industry.

As India and Japan deepen their longstanding partnership, particularly in the areas of clean energy and industrial innovation, the focus on collaborative academic efforts continues to rise. With Uttar Pradesh emerging as a key player in this domain, Galgotias University's proactive engagement highlights its commitment to aligning with national and global priorities in sustainable technology.

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