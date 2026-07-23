India-Japan Collaborate on Green Tech at Galgotias University

Galgotias University in Greater Noida, India, recently facilitated a landmark meeting with a high-level delegation from Japan, including government officials, industry pioneers, and academic leaders. This initiative concentrated on academic and research partnerships in critical technologies such as Green Hydrogen, Electric Vehicles, and Semiconductors.

These discussions marked a significant step towards joint research initiatives, technology exchanges, and academic collaborations. Such efforts aim to open new avenues for students and faculty at the university to play an active role in sustainable energy, mobility, and advanced manufacturing. Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, emphasized the pivotal role Greater Noida is rapidly assuming as a strategic hub for academia and industry.

As India and Japan deepen their longstanding partnership, particularly in the areas of clean energy and industrial innovation, the focus on collaborative academic efforts continues to rise. With Uttar Pradesh emerging as a key player in this domain, Galgotias University's proactive engagement highlights its commitment to aligning with national and global priorities in sustainable technology.