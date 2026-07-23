Pakistan Faces Escalating Wheat Crisis: Urgent Measures Needed

Pakistan's escalating wheat crisis has been attributed to policy failures, weak planning, and administrative lapses. Farmers' representatives have sounded the alarm, cautioning that prices of wheat and flour may continue to rise without urgent intervention, according to a recent report by The Express Tribune.

Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali Olakh and Muhammad Ashfaq Warraich, leaders of the Markazi Kisan League (MKL), criticized the removal of the wheat support price mechanism under IMF-linked reforms, and the inability of provincial governments to purchase sufficient wheat during the latest harvest season.

With Punjab securing only 480,000 tonnes of its 3 million-tonne target and Sindh acquiring just 200,000 tonnes, national wheat reserves have dwindled significantly, raising alarms over domestic food security. Despite importing 3.5 million tonnes of wheat last year, costing over USD 1 billion, Pakistan still faces a 3.5 million-tonne shortfall.

The MKL warned that without changes, Pakistan might be compelled to import more wheat, exacerbating economic pressures and straining foreign exchange reserves. With wheat prices possibly surging to PKR 6,000 per maund, essential food items could become less affordable for consumers.

The organization urged government bodies to identify those accountable for the crisis, implement a robust wheat procurement system, and create a comprehensive policy safeguarding farmers and ensuring food security. Meanwhile, federal and provincial authorities convened to discuss solutions, considering wheat releases from federal reserves and potential imports, awaiting demand assessments from all provinces.