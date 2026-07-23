New UK PM’s Business Revival Plan: A 20% Rate Relief for Pubs and Music Venues

New UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced a 20% reduction in business rates for pubs and live music venues in a bid to rejuvenate struggling sectors. Finance Minister John Healey supports the cuts, which aim to mitigate economic pessimism. Calls for broader industry relief grow as hospitality faces rising costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 16:31 IST
New UK PM’s Business Revival Plan: A 20% Rate Relief for Pubs and Music Venues
Andy Burnham
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a swift move to bolster Britain's economy, newly appointed Prime Minister Andy Burnham has announced a 20% reduction in business rates for pubs, clubs, and music venues. This decision, revealed on Thursday, marks Burnham's third major economic policy adjustment since assuming office earlier in the week.

Finance Minister John Healey joined Burnham in expressing the need to rejuvenate business confidence amidst fears of rising operational costs and economic uncertainty. The policy promises significant cost relief, aligning with Burnham's strategy to demonstrate a proactive approach compared to his predecessor.

Despite receiving positive responses from pub and club owners, representatives from other sectors are urging the government to expand its support. The hospitality industry's leaders stress the importance of comprehensive measures as restaurants and hotels continue to grapple with substantial business rate hikes.

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