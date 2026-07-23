AI Spending Concerns and Geopolitical Tensions Weigh on U.S. Stock Futures

U.S. stock index futures took a tumble on Thursday amid renewed anxieties over substantial AI spending following the latest Big Tech earnings reports. In particular, both Alphabet and Tesla's results did little to reassure investors.

Alphabet announced its most robust quarter to date in its cloud computing operations, but investor focus swiftly turned to its increased spending plans, causing a 3.6% drop in Google's parent company stock in premarket trading. Similarly, Tesla's shares fell 6% after it reported a negative cash flow for the first time in over two years.

Alongside these financial developments, geopolitical factors further dampened market sentiment. The ongoing Middle East conflict drove oil prices higher, reigniting inflation concerns. Consequently, bond yields rose as traders anticipated a possible Federal Reserve rate hike in the coming weeks.