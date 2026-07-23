Wall Street Woes: AI Concerns and Oil Prices Dent Sentiment

Wall Street's major indices faced a downturn on Thursday, weighed down by renewed worries about substantial AI expenditures highlighted in recent Big Tech earnings reports. The apprehension regarding artificial intelligence investments ignited uncertainty among investors, contributing to the market's downward trajectory.

Compounding these issues, a surge in oil prices attributed to the escalating conflict in the Middle East further contributed to a dampened market mood. The geopolitical tensions have exerted additional pressure on an already jittery market landscape.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted by 463.0 points, a fall of 0.89%, settling at 51755.54. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 dropped by 80.7 points, or 1.08%, to 7418.29, and the Nasdaq Composite experienced a 445.4 point decrease, which is 1.73%, arriving at 25245.542.