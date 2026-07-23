Pakistan's Diplomatic Dilemma: Seeking Financial Support from Washington
Pakistan is leveraging its diplomatic ties with the Trump administration to request a $10 billion exchange stabilization fund from the U.S., along with a trade-finance facility via the U.S. EXIM Bank. Despite brokering peace efforts, economists warn that financial aid won't replace necessary economic reforms, with mixed responses from analysts.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan is striving to transform diplomatic goodwill with the Trump administration into economic support, a move met with skepticism by economists concerned it won't replace much-needed reforms. During Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb's visit to Washington, Pakistan sought a $10 billion exchange stabilization fund, sources revealed to Reuters.
Additionally, a trade-finance facility with the U.S. EXIM Bank was proposed, aiming to fortify the rupee and diversify funding beyond usual sources like the IMF and Gulf allies. However, the effectiveness of new financing in spurring economic change is questioned.
While Pakistan maintains regional peace efforts, its economic fundamentals remain unchanged. With a challenging fiscal backdrop and mixed analyst outlooks, the U.S.-Pakistani financial dialogue underscores critical geopolitical stakes and economic realities, pressing Islamabad towards overdue reforms.