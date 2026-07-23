Pakistan's Diplomatic Dilemma: Seeking Financial Support from Washington

Pakistan is striving to transform diplomatic goodwill with the Trump administration into economic support, a move met with skepticism by economists concerned it won't replace much-needed reforms. During Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb's visit to Washington, Pakistan sought a $10 billion exchange stabilization fund, sources revealed to Reuters.

Additionally, a trade-finance facility with the U.S. EXIM Bank was proposed, aiming to fortify the rupee and diversify funding beyond usual sources like the IMF and Gulf allies. However, the effectiveness of new financing in spurring economic change is questioned.

While Pakistan maintains regional peace efforts, its economic fundamentals remain unchanged. With a challenging fiscal backdrop and mixed analyst outlooks, the U.S.-Pakistani financial dialogue underscores critical geopolitical stakes and economic realities, pressing Islamabad towards overdue reforms.