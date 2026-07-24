Bangladesh's Political Shakeup as President Resigns Amidst Hasina's Challenges

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin plans to resign amidst political tension surrounding the return of Sheikh Hasina. Accusations of courtroom convictions against Hasina loom large and the resignation could leave Hasina isolated, complicating her potential return and further destabilizing the political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 05:24 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 05:24 IST
Bangladesh's Political Shakeup as President Resigns Amidst Hasina's Challenges
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  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a significant political development, Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin is set to resign on Friday, cutting short his presidential term amidst a tense socio-political climate. This announcement follows former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's declaration of returning from exile to face her court conviction.

Shahabuddin, once closely allied with Hasina, finds himself amid a complex political dilemma as accusations and convictions against Hasina intensify. His decision to step down is poised to leave Hasina with dwindling political support at a crucial time, just five months before her intended comeback.

This change adds another layer of complexity to Bangladesh's already turbulent political landscape, where Hasina's Awami League party is banned and several of its affiliates are either imprisoned or in hiding after violent uprisings earlier in the decade.

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