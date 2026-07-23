Tragedy Strikes: Czech Military Helicopter Crash Claims Life

A horrifying accident occurred on Thursday when a Czech military helicopter crashed at an army base in Namest nad Oslavou, located 112 miles southeast of Prague. Unfortunately, one of the five soldiers on board perished, while others sustained injuries.

Emergency spokesman Petr Janacek announced that three personnel were taken to a hospital in Brno with medium-severity injuries, while one with a mild injury was transferred to Jihlava. Additionally, three others required medical attention in Trebic due to smoke inhalation.

The helicopter involved was a UH-1Y Venom, known for its multi-purpose capabilities and powered by GE engines. Following the incident, the Czech army has suspended operations of all H-1 helicopters pending a thorough investigation.