Nuclear Tensions: Water Supply Crisis at Zaporizhzhia Plant
Military actions have disrupted water supplies near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, according to the IAEA. Despite no immediate threat to reactor cooling, local infrastructure attacks have affected water access, highlighting concerns over staff safety and continuity at the site. Tension persists with accusations from both Ukraine and Russia.
- Country:
- Ukraine
The U.N. nuclear watchdog has flagged significant disruptions to water supplies at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in southeastern Ukraine, citing military activity as the cause.
In a statement, Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), confirmed no immediate cooling issues for the reactors, but noted attacks targeting local electrical infrastructure have led to water shortages affecting both the nearby city of Enerhodar and the plant site.
IAEA monitors, facing security challenges and limited tap water access since July, continue to operate under compromised conditions. The ongoing conflict atmosphere intensifies safety concerns as Russia and Ukraine exchange allegations of detrimental actions in the region.
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