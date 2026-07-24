Renewing Trade Ties: U.S.-Mexico Negotiations Move Forward

The United States and Mexico are poised for a pivotal fourth round of trade negotiations to update the North American trade agreement, set to commence in early September, as announced by Mexico's Economy Ministry.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer recently met with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard to review progress in the third round of negotiations. The talks were characterized as constructive.

The ongoing discussions signify a commitment to reinforcing bilateral economic relationships, an endeavor both countries perceive as beneficial.