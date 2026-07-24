Cyclone Noul Threatens Southern China with Intense Rainfall

China is on high alert as cyclone Noul approaches the southern coast, bringing with it a significant risk of severe flooding and heavy rain. The storm, positioned northeast of the Philippines' capital Manila, is moving towards Hong Kong and is set to intensify over the weekend.

The Hong Kong Observatory has issued a typhoon signal alert, predicting that local winds will strengthen, leading to squally showers by Saturday. Mainland authorities expect Noul to make landfall between Zhuhai in Guangdong province and Zhangpu in Fujian province before diminishing inland.

Regions along the path of the storm brace for cumulative rainfall of up to 600mm, especially in Guangdong and Fujian. Amid ongoing rescue efforts for missing individuals after a landslide in Chongqing, China enters a critical flood control phase, with transportation services preparing for disruptions as Noul approaches.