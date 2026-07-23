Bhogapuram Airport: A Gateway to Transformation in North Andhra

In a significant political engagement, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu held a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, extending an invitation for Modi to inaugurate the Bhogapuram Airport in Vizianagaram district. Dubbed the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport, it promises to be a catalyst for the region's economic growth.

Chief Minister Naidu also introduced TDP MP Kalisetti Appalanaidu to the Prime Minister. The legislator, representing the Vizianagaram constituency, is noted for his unique daily commute to Parliament; he cycles in a yellow kurta and white dhoti, promoting pollution awareness. Praising Appalanaidu, PM Modi highlighted his commitment to eco-friendly practices.

The Bhogapuram International Airport, a project spearheaded by the Telugu Desam Party in 2014, is expected to transform North Andhra's economic landscape. Completed in just two years by the coalition government, it is set to be inaugurated with grand celebrations. The airport is anticipated to enhance regional connectivity, boost tourism, and foster industrial growth akin to Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport's impact.