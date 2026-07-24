Surprise Rate Cut: Russian Central Bank's Unexpected Move Amid Inflation Surge

The Russian central bank surprised the market by reducing its benchmark interest rate to 14% from 14.25% amid soaring inflation influenced by Ukrainian drone assaults on key oil refineries and e-commerce warehouses.

Most analysts participating in a Reuters survey had predicted the central bank would maintain the rate. Additionally, the bank has revised its economic growth forecast down to a range of zero to 1%, from a previous projection of 0.5% to 1.5%, and has adjusted its 2026 inflation forecast upwards to 6% to 7% from an earlier estimate of 4.5% to 5.5%.

The central bank highlighted that the economy had been growing at a moderate rate, but acknowledged considerable price growth and heightened inflation expectations during the summer months due to one-off factors. Attacks on Russian oil refineries disrupted gasoline supply, causing lengthy lines at fuel stations and escalating fuel prices. Concurrently, strikes on major online retailer Wildberries have impacted the consumer economy significantly.