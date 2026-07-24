ECB's Determination: Inflation to Hit 2%

The European Central Bank is steadfast in its mission to bring inflation down to 2%, as stated by Chief Economist Philip Lane on Friday. The ECB plans to achieve this target within the next year despite the current rate of 3%.

Lane, speaking at a podium discussion in Donegal, Ireland, emphasized the ECB's commitment to guiding inflation down from its current level, with the bank's strategies focused on ensuring economic stability.

Economists predict that inflation will hover around 3% for the coming months, with a substantial decrease not on the horizon until next spring, reflecting the challenges ahead for the ECB.