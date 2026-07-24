US Intensifies Sanctions on Iranian Financier's Network

The United States escalated its pressure on Iran by announcing fresh sanctions on entities connected to Babak Zanjani, a previously sanctioned Iranian financier. The action targets Iran-based operations under Zanjani's 'Dot One' conglomerate, as well as associated firms in Turkey and the UAE. These companies allegedly support Zanjani’s digital asset exchanges, vital components in circumventing U.S. sanctions.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent underscored the economic toll on Iran, noting the currency's significant devaluation and spiraling inflation. Bessent emphasized the Treasury's dedication to severing financial lifelines for corrupt Iranian elites and their accomplices.

Zanjani, with a history of fraud convictions and past commutation of his death sentence, has been pivotal in Iran’s sanctions-evasion network. His ventures range from digital asset companies to major infrastructure projects. These include purportedly laundering money for the IRGC, as revealed by Treasury's ongoing investigations and sanctions.