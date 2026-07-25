Court Halts Texas Social Media Law Censoring Harmful Content

A divided federal appeals court blocked Texas from enforcing a social media law intended to protect children from harm. The 5th Circuit Court ruled that federal law shields social media companies from liability for third-party posts, preempting Texas' SCOPE Act requirement for content monitoring and filtering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 01:07 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 01:07 IST
Court Halts Texas Social Media Law Censoring Harmful Content
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant ruling on Friday, a divided federal appeals court blocked Texas from implementing a crucial provision of a state law aimed at protecting children from harmful social media content. The decision from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans challenged the requirements of the Texas law, known as the Securing Children Online through Parental Empowerment Act (SCOPE).

Trade groups, including the Computer & Communications Industry Association and NetChoice, opposed the law, arguing that it contradicted a federal statute protecting social media platforms from liability linked to user-generated content. The court ruled that this federal law, Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, preempted the Texas legislation's mandate for platforms to monitor and filter inappropriate content.

This decision marks a legal triumph for major online companies such as Amazon, Google, and Meta Platforms, highlighting ongoing disputes between state laws and the protections offered by Section 230. Despite this setback, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a proponent of the state law, remains a contender in the upcoming U.S. Senate race for Texas.

TRENDING

1
Gauteng Reaches Agreement with Taxi Industry Leaders

Gauteng Reaches Agreement with Taxi Industry Leaders

South Africa
2
WFP Warns Burundi Refugee Food Aid Could End in October

WFP Warns Burundi Refugee Food Aid Could End in October

Burundi
3
Red Sea Tensions Surge: U.S. and Iran on the Brink of Conflict

Red Sea Tensions Surge: U.S. and Iran on the Brink of Conflict

United States
4
Mexico Clears Taylor Farms in Cyclospora Investigation

Mexico Clears Taylor Farms in Cyclospora Investigation

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Investment-to-Employment Gap Developing Countries Cannot Ignore

How Aid Cuts Are Hollowing Out Rural HIV Care in South Africa

Drones, Data and Doubt: The Real Economics of Precision Agriculture

Is NH-44 the Right Location for Sonipat’s New Busport?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026