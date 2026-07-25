Saudi Arabia's PIF Expands Global Investment Frontiers

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) has announced agreements totaling $9.5 billion with key financial institutions of the World Bank Group. The deals involve co-financing and guarantee facilitating for PIF's ventures, enhancing its global portfolio, especially in the Middle East and North Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 01:06 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 01:06 IST
Saudi Arabia's PIF Expands Global Investment Frontiers
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  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) has significantly broadened its investment landscape by signing memorandums of understanding estimated at $9.5 billion. These agreements are with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), two pivotal entities of the World Bank Group focused on the private sector.

The collaboration with IFC, amounting to $6 billion, aims to explore co-financing specific PIF portfolio projects. These projects span across several critical sectors including infrastructure, energy, transport, tourism, and healthcare.

In addition to this, a separate agreement valued at up to $3.5 billion has been established with MIGA. This deal will focus on exploring guarantees and other financial tools to facilitate funding for PIF companies, primarily investing within the Middle East and North Africa regions.

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