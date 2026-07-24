Crude Reality: Oil Prices Surge Amid Geopolitical Chaos

Crude oil prices in the Middle East, Europe, and Africa soared to two-month highs, nearing $110 per barrel, due to disruptions from the Iran and Ukraine conflicts. Brent crude reached $105.70, its highest since May. Yemeni attacks and Kazakh production cuts exacerbated the supply crunch, prompting price hikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 20:00 IST
Crude Reality: Oil Prices Surge Amid Geopolitical Chaos
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The price of crude oil shipments from the Middle East, Europe, and Africa shot up to two-month peaks, approaching $110 per barrel, driven by supply disruptions stemming from the ongoing Iran and Ukraine conflicts. Buyers are making frantic efforts to secure supply from alternative sources.

Brent, the global oil price benchmark, which informs the cost of over 60% of the world's physical crude cargoes, surged to $105.70 per barrel on Thursday, the highest since late May. Recent attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis in the Red Sea have rerouted some Saudi shipments to take longer routes, compounding supply issues.

Further complicating matters, Kazakhstan reported reduced oil production following suspected Ukrainian drone attacks, halving their output from main export terminals. In response, premiums for Middle Eastern grades have rebounded, setting new highs since the partial U.S.-Iran truce earlier this year.

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