Crude Reality: Oil Prices Surge Amid Geopolitical Chaos

The price of crude oil shipments from the Middle East, Europe, and Africa shot up to two-month peaks, approaching $110 per barrel, driven by supply disruptions stemming from the ongoing Iran and Ukraine conflicts. Buyers are making frantic efforts to secure supply from alternative sources.

Brent, the global oil price benchmark, which informs the cost of over 60% of the world's physical crude cargoes, surged to $105.70 per barrel on Thursday, the highest since late May. Recent attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis in the Red Sea have rerouted some Saudi shipments to take longer routes, compounding supply issues.

Further complicating matters, Kazakhstan reported reduced oil production following suspected Ukrainian drone attacks, halving their output from main export terminals. In response, premiums for Middle Eastern grades have rebounded, setting new highs since the partial U.S.-Iran truce earlier this year.