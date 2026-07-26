Gatwick Airport Water Crisis: Power Outage Causes Disruption

Passengers at London's Gatwick Airport faced significant disruptions on Sunday due to a power outage at a local water treatment works. The incident led to non-functioning toilets and the closure of restaurants and bars, as reported by frustrated travelers on social media.

SES Water, the local water supplier, confirmed the facility was back online by Sunday afternoon. However, the utility company noted the necessity of treating the recovered water before normal operations could resume.

In response, Gatwick Airport, the second busiest in Britain, implemented contingency measures, including the distribution of bottled water to passengers and staff, promising a swift return to regular service.