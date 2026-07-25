Investor Caution: AI Spending Spurs Tech Market Shake-up

The Nasdaq dropped amid investor concerns about substantial AI spending prior to major earnings reports. Despite oil price declines offering some relief, fears persisted over high capital outlays following Alphabet's spending hike. Real estate led S&P 500 gains while Intel shares fell due to increased spending plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 02:15 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 02:15 IST
Investor Caution: AI Spending Spurs Tech Market Shake-up
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On Friday, Nasdaq witnessed a decline as investor apprehension regarding vast AI spending took center stage before the release of significant earnings reports. Chip stocks suffered as enthusiasm waned following Alphabet's notable increase in capital expenditure.

Despite a drop in oil prices providing short-lived relief, the fear of high capital outlays persisted. Intel's forecast surpassing Wall Street estimates did little to placate shareholders, resulting in a 7.9% fall in its stock, echoing the general downturn within the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index.

While tech faced hurdles, the real estate sector demonstrated resilience, spearheading S&P 500 gains with Digital Realty Trust marking an 11% surge. Concurrently, tensions in the Middle East and strategic financial decisions, such as U.S. tariffs, continued to influence economic outlooks.

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