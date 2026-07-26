U.S. Stock Market on Edge: Fed Decisions and Corporate Earnings Loom Large

The U.S. stock market anticipates a volatile week, driven by an upcoming Federal Reserve meeting and significant corporate earnings reports. These include results from tech stalwarts deeply invested in artificial intelligence, like Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta Platforms.

This year's market gains have heavily relied on AI-linked stocks, so the recent downturn in key players like Alphabet and Tesla has spurred investor apprehension. Alphabet's increased AI expenditure set a worrisome precedent ahead of more earnings announcements.

Meanwhile, financial markets brace for possible Federal Reserve interest rate adjustments amid rising oil prices and Middle Eastern tensions. Investors keenly await signals from the Fed's new chair, Kevin Warsh, whose approach has so far eschewed traditional forward guidance.