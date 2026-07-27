Police Misconduct Highlights Tensions in Youth Protests
A policeman was suspended for shooting an assault rifle into the air during student protests in Bihar, India. The protests, ignited by exam leaks, have raised concerns over excessive police force and government accountability, leading to widespread criticism and the resignation of the education minister.
- Country:
- India
The suspension of a policeman for firing an assault rifle during a student protest in Bihar, India, has intensified concerns about police conduct in the ongoing youth demonstrations.
Triggered by leaked exam papers, these protests spotlight broader issues of youth unemployment and fears about AI's impact on jobs.
Critics, including a Supreme Court Judge, highlight a shrinking space for free expression, calling for accountability in government handling of the protests.
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