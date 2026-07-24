FTSE 100 Climbs Amid Oil Concerns and HSBC Gains

The FTSE 100 index saw a rise on Friday, driven by gains in HSBC and increasing financial stocks. Investors kept a close eye on the escalating Middle East tensions impacting oil prices. The index was up 0.3% by mid-morning and was set to end the week on a positive note.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 16:12 IST
FTSE 100 Climbs Amid Oil Concerns and HSBC Gains
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The FTSE 100 index experienced an upward trend on Friday, with a notable rise attributed to gains in HSBC, thereby boosting the financial sector. Analysts observed this increase as part of a larger upward track for the week.

Financial stocks saw a positive movement, contributing significantly to the overall gain in the FTSE 100 index, which climbed by 0.3% to reach 10,674.68 points by 1018 GMT.

Simultaneously, investors paid close attention to the rising oil prices, influenced by escalating tensions in the Middle East, which further impacted market dynamics. The midcap FTSE 250 mirrored the 0.3% climb, suggesting a promising end to the week for both indices.

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