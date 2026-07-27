FTSE 100 Gains Amid Eased Tensions
The FTSE 100 index experienced a rise on Monday following a reduction in U.S.-Iran tensions over the weekend. This decline in hostilities led to lower oil prices and increased global risk sentiment. However, gains were tempered by a decrease in energy stocks.
- Country:
- Iran
The FTSE 100 index experienced an upward movement on Monday as geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran simmered down over the weekend. This de-escalation drove oil prices lower, positively impacting global risk sentiment.
Specifically, the blue-chip FTSE 100 index recorded a 0.4% increase, closing at 10,781.75 points. This rise in the index highlights investor optimism in the face of easing geopolitical uncertainties.
Meanwhile, the midcap FTSE 250 index also saw a 0.6% increase. Despite these gains, the rise was restrained by a decline in energy stocks, which prevented the indices from climbing further.