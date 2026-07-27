FTSE 100 Gains Amid Eased Tensions

The FTSE 100 index experienced an upward movement on Monday as geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran simmered down over the weekend. This de-escalation drove oil prices lower, positively impacting global risk sentiment.

Specifically, the blue-chip FTSE 100 index recorded a 0.4% increase, closing at 10,781.75 points. This rise in the index highlights investor optimism in the face of easing geopolitical uncertainties.

Meanwhile, the midcap FTSE 250 index also saw a 0.6% increase. Despite these gains, the rise was restrained by a decline in energy stocks, which prevented the indices from climbing further.