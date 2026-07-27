Britain Reexamines Immigration Order for Former Hong Kong Opposition Leader

Britain is revisiting an immigration order for Wu Chi-Wai, a former Hong Kong political opposition leader. The order, which initially required Wu to leave after a week, appears to clash with UK's policy easing residency for Hong Kong residents following the imposition of China's national security law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 21:30 IST
Britain Reexamines Immigration Order for Former Hong Kong Opposition Leader
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain is reexamining an immigration order for Wu Chi-Wai, a former political opposition leader from Hong Kong, amid concerns about its alignment with UK policy.

Wu arrived in Britain to reunite with his family following his release from jail, where he was incarcerated under China's national security law.

The case highlights a complex scenario as Britain seeks to honor its commitments to Hong Kong residents while managing immigration protocols.

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