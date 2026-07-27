Armenia Seeks Russian Aid Amid Export Restrictions

Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to assist in resolving export restrictions currently affecting Armenian goods. Additionally, Pashinyan noted that Armenia can technically conduct a referendum on joining the European Union, contingent on submitting a formal EU membership application.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 21:23 IST
Armenia Seeks Russian Aid Amid Export Restrictions
Armenian Prime Minister
  • Country:
  • Armenia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has reached out to Russian President Vladimir Putin, requesting assistance in addressing export restrictions imposed by Russia that are impacting Armenian goods, as disclosed by the Armenian government on Monday.

During the conversation with Putin, Pashinyan expressed hope for a resolution to these restrictions, emphasizing their significance to Armenia's trade activities. The two leaders engaged in a telephone call to discuss potential solutions.

In a separate statement, Pashinyan confirmed Armenia's readiness to hold a referendum on joining the European Union, with the prerequisite of submitting an official EU membership application. The statement reflects a significant step in Armenia's potential pivot towards European integration.

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