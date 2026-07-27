From Detention to Refuge: Wu Chi-Wai's Journey to Britain

In a recent development, Wu Chi-Wai, a former opposition leader from Hong Kong, has been granted a six-month stay in the United Kingdom following his release from prison earlier this year. This change comes after British authorities initially restricted his stay to just one week.

Wu, previously a leader of the now-defunct Democratic Party, arrived in the UK last week to join his family. This move reflects the UK's continued support for the Hong Kong community, despite the initial retention of Wu's passport upon his arrival.

The UK government has previously relaxed immigration rules for Hong Kong residents, a response to Beijing's 2020 national security law. Since then, around 170,000 Hong Kong residents have relocated to Britain under these new regulations, signifying strong colonial ties and familial connections.