From Detention to Refuge: Wu Chi-Wai's Journey to Britain
Former Hong Kong opposition leader Wu Chi-Wai has been allowed to remain in the UK for six months with his family after his initial one-week stay was extended. This development follows his release from prison under China's national security law and highlights the UK's relaxed visa rules for Hong Kong residents.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a recent development, Wu Chi-Wai, a former opposition leader from Hong Kong, has been granted a six-month stay in the United Kingdom following his release from prison earlier this year. This change comes after British authorities initially restricted his stay to just one week.
Wu, previously a leader of the now-defunct Democratic Party, arrived in the UK last week to join his family. This move reflects the UK's continued support for the Hong Kong community, despite the initial retention of Wu's passport upon his arrival.
The UK government has previously relaxed immigration rules for Hong Kong residents, a response to Beijing's 2020 national security law. Since then, around 170,000 Hong Kong residents have relocated to Britain under these new regulations, signifying strong colonial ties and familial connections.
ALSO READ
-
Britain Reexamines Immigration Order for Former Hong Kong Opposition Leader
-
Shein's IPO: The Struggle to Justify a Sky-High Valuation
-
Shein's Valuation Under Pressure Amidst Slowing Growth and Profit Decline
-
Shein's Valuation Dilemma: Navigating the IPO Labyrinth
-
The Elusive Sky Xu: Inside Shein's Quiet Leadership