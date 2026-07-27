Football Titans Exit: Shocking Resignations at Italian Federation

Paolo Maldini and Leonardo have unexpectedly resigned from their new roles with the Italian Football Federation. This development follows closely after they had agreed to join the national team's management as part of a broader restructuring effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 23:12 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 23:12 IST
Football Titans Exit: Shocking Resignations at Italian Federation
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a surprising turn of events, football icons Paolo Maldini and Leonardo have resigned from their newly appointed positions with the Italian Football Federation, as reported by Sky Sport Italia on Monday.

The abrupt departure of these sports legends comes just days after they accepted the roles to aid a significant overhaul within the national team management.

Speculations arise over the reasons behind their quick exit, leaving the Italian football community in anticipation of further developments.

TRENDING

1
Typhoon Noul Disrupts Southern China

Typhoon Noul Disrupts Southern China

China
2
Suspect Identified in Berlin Pride Celebration Car Attack

Suspect Identified in Berlin Pride Celebration Car Attack

Germany
3
Tensions Escalate: Iran Conflict May Ignite Broader Regional War

Tensions Escalate: Iran Conflict May Ignite Broader Regional War

United States
4
Prime Minister Albanese Vows to Challenge U.S. Tariffs

Prime Minister Albanese Vows to Challenge U.S. Tariffs

Australia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

G7’s Green Growth Puzzle: Why Clean Energy Alone Will Not Deliver a Sustainable Economy

Trained but Still Locked Out: The Reality Facing South Africa’s TVET Youth

Can Africa Achieve Fertilizer Sovereignty Through Regional Markets Instead of Self-Sufficiency?

Connected Healthcare, Stronger Economies: OECD Maps the Future of Digital Health Reform

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026