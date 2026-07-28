Haiti Struggles to Set Election Amidst Gang Violence and Political Turmoil
Haiti's electoral council has scheduled presidential elections for December, with a runoff in February. Security concerns, exacerbated by powerful gangs, have delayed previous elections. The council's preparations depend on improved security and funding, with ongoing violence casting doubt on whether the election dates will be maintained.
- Country:
- Haiti
Haiti's electoral council announced on Monday the scheduling of the first presidential elections in a decade for December, with a runoff set for February. This decision comes after previous plans were postponed due to ongoing security concerns linked to powerful armed gangs.
The country has not conducted elections since 2016, and its last president, Jovenel Moise, was assassinated in 2021 following a delayed vote. The current situation remains volatile, with gang violence impacting the capital, Port-au-Prince, and other regions, raising skepticism about maintaining the new election dates.
The electoral council requires an 'acceptable security climate' and necessary funds to carry out the elections. Efforts are underway to register voters and secure voting centers, but continued violence and instability cast doubt on the voting process proceeding as planned.
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