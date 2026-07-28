Tech Giants and Rising Oil Prices Stir Wall Street Waves

Wall Street experienced a downturn on Monday as investors grew concerned over persistent high oil prices possibly leading to an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. The market is also keenly awaiting guidance from major technology firms during a bustling quarterly earnings week.

This week, heavyweight companies including Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and Apple are set to release their quarterly results. Market participants are pondering whether the extended rally, driven by artificial intelligence optimism, is losing its fervor, especially as recent results from Tesla and Alphabet indicated substantial spending in the AI arena.

In the commodities market, oil prices fell to a one-week low. This decline followed President Donald Trump's remarks that the U.S. is engaged in productive conversations with Iran, potentially leading to peace, though he warned of resumed U.S. strikes if talks do not succeed. Meanwhile, Nvidia and AMD faced notable losses, impacting the broader market indices.