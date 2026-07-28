Storms and Staffing: A Turbulent Day for NYC and Philly Airports

Severe weather combined with staffing shortages has prompted the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to announce that it is slowing down flights at key airports in the New York City area and Philadelphia. This decision is impacting travel connectivity in one of the busiest airspaces in the United States.

The New York Air Route Traffic Control Center is experiencing staffing issues, which are affecting operations at John F. Kennedy, LaGuardia, and Newark Liberty International airports. As a result, travelers are facing significant disruptions.

Flight tracking service FlightAware reported that 15% to 20% of flights in the affected airports were either delayed or canceled, causing a ripple effect across schedules. Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights and prepare for possible waits.