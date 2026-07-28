IMF Approves Final Review of Ghana's $3 Billion Support Program

The International Monetary Fund's executive board has successfully completed the sixth and final review of Ghana's $3 billion support program. This conclusion clears the path for a final disbursement of $371 million, according to an IMF statement released on Monday.

IMF Deputy Managing Director Bo Li remarked that Ghana's performance under the program has been generally satisfactory. He credited sustained reform efforts and advantageous commodity price developments as key factors in stabilizing the economy and mitigating debt risks.

The West African nation, significant in oil, gold, and cocoa production, sought IMF support in 2022 amid skyrocketing debt-servicing costs. These financial challenges, further exacerbated by global events like the pandemic and geopolitical tensions, had severely impacted the nation's currency and inflation rates.