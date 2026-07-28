Trump Administration Targets Transgender Policies in Schools

In a significant move by the Trump administration, the U.S. Education Department, alongside the Department of Justice, is threatening federal funding cuts to two school districts in Michigan and Maryland due to their transgender policies.

The administration accuses these districts of infringing on the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act by treating students' gender identity information as confidential medical data, which they argue should be accessible to parents. Specifically, Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland and Ann Arbor Public Schools in Michigan are under scrutiny.

While Anne Arundel has pledged to review the claims after learning about them through public statements, Ann Arbor has remained silent. This move aligns with Trump's broader efforts to challenge transgender rights, pushing for a binary understanding of gender and considering further funding freezes for educational institutions over other political issues.