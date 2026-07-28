Trump Administration Targets Transgender Policies in Schools

The U.S. Education Department, under President Trump's administration, is pursuing legal actions against school districts in Michigan and Maryland over their transgender policies, potentially leading to federal funding cuts. The department accuses the districts of violating students' privacy rights by classifying gender identity as confidential and withholding information from parents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 09:06 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 09:06 IST
Trump Administration Targets Transgender Policies in Schools
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  • United States

In a significant move by the Trump administration, the U.S. Education Department, alongside the Department of Justice, is threatening federal funding cuts to two school districts in Michigan and Maryland due to their transgender policies.

The administration accuses these districts of infringing on the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act by treating students' gender identity information as confidential medical data, which they argue should be accessible to parents. Specifically, Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland and Ann Arbor Public Schools in Michigan are under scrutiny.

While Anne Arundel has pledged to review the claims after learning about them through public statements, Ann Arbor has remained silent. This move aligns with Trump's broader efforts to challenge transgender rights, pushing for a binary understanding of gender and considering further funding freezes for educational institutions over other political issues.

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