Dollar Holds Strength Amid Rate Hike Speculations and Oil Price Relief

The U.S. dollar maintained its position near a four-week high on Tuesday. Traders are closely assessing the chances of an upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate hike this week, even as lower oil prices ease inflation concerns.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's performance against major currencies, hovered around 101.50 after reaching its highest point since July 1. While the euro inched up to $1.1370, the dollar traded at 163.745 against the yen, with sterling gaining slightly to $1.330. This reflects a surge in Fed expectations.

U.S. Treasury yields have been climbing, influenced by geopolitical tensions and hawkish signals from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh, foretelling potential rate hikes. The Fed's policy meeting this week is pivotal, with markets pricing a higher likelihood of an increase in rates.