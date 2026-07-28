Global Stock Markets Tumble Amid AI Speculation and Interest Rate Concerns

World stocks plunged to a one-month low due to worries about Chinese competition in the AI sector and expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike. The selloff heavily impacted Asian chipmakers, including South Korean firms. European stocks provided some respite, while global oil prices also declined amidst easing U.S.-Iran tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 15:08 IST
Global Stock Markets Tumble Amid AI Speculation and Interest Rate Concerns
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Global stock markets experienced significant losses, reaching a one-month low as concerns over Chinese competition in the AI sector took hold. Expectations of an imminent U.S. interest rate hike further dampened investor sentiment, leading to widespread selloffs, particularly among Asian chipmakers.

South Korea's KOSPI index fell sharply, losing more than 10% and prompting market mechanisms to halt trading. Major companies such as SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics suffered substantial losses as a market transformed by leverage saw the unwinding of previous rallies.

Despite the global downturn, European stocks showed resilience, buoyed by strong earnings from companies like Unilever and Mercedes-Benz. Meanwhile, oil prices plummeted over 3% as tensions between the U.S. and Iran eased, influencing global economic forecasts and monetary policy expectations.

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