Aluminium Amidst War: The Price Paradox

The conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran has intensified, affecting Gulf-based aluminium production. Despite significant supply disruptions, the aluminium market shows resilience due to escalating exports from China and Indonesia, helping to stabilize prices.

After initial spikes, aluminium prices have returned to pre-conflict levels, indicating market confidence in alternative supply sources. This situation highlights China's increased aluminium export volume and Indonesia's emerging role as a significant supplier, driven by substantial Chinese investment.

However, the situation remains precarious with geopolitical tensions continuing to threaten supply stability. European import duties on carbon-heavy imports and stockpiling strategies further complicate the market dynamics, leaving uncertainty about future supply replenishments amidst ongoing regional tensions.