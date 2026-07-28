American Sentiment Divided: Trump Faces Criticism Over Iran Conflict

In a fading grip on public support, only one-third of Americans back the ongoing U.S. involvement in Iran, as highlighted by a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll. This marks the lowest endorsement since the conflict began five months ago, amid concerns that President Donald Trump has not clearly articulated his military objectives.

The data revealed that 69% of Americans, including a significant number of Republicans, believe Trump's goals in Iran remain ambiguous. Despite fluctuating approval ratings—now at 37%—White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales maintained that Trump's key aim is to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear capabilities.

Economic ramifications are starkly felt domestically, with gasoline prices soaring to an average over $4 per gallon, intensifying economic debates ahead of the midterms. Public discontent could potentially sway independent voters towards Democrats, threatening the Republican stronghold in Congress. The ongoing conflict has claimed 18 American lives and heavily impacted Iran and Lebanon.