Romania's Healthcare Crisis: Strikes and Wage Debates

In a significant move, Romanian healthcare professionals have embarked on the first indefinite strike in a decade. The strike, which began on Tuesday, is a response to proposed job freezes and a debated public sector wage bill, crucial for accessing European Union funds.

Approximately two-thirds of healthcare workers at 400 hospitals are participating in this strike, though emergency services continue to operate. Demonstrators gathered outside hospitals, demanding 'Justice for healthcare,' while ambulances congregated near parliament with sirens blaring.

The main contention is a planned wage bill meant to unify public sector pay and remove bonuses by 2027. Unions voice concerns over ensuing income reductions in healthcare and education sectors. The reform must pass soon to secure nearly €800 million in EU funds. Political stagnation is complicating the legislative process following the collapse of a pro-European coalition government.