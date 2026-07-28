Devastation Strikes Again: Kumamoto Hit by 7.1-Magnitude Quake

A 7.1-magnitude earthquake rocked Japan's Kumamoto, causing widespread damage and power outages. Thousands were instructed to evacuate as rescue operations began. The disaster mirrored a deadly quake from a decade ago, with multiple casualties reported and industries like chipmakers temporarily halting operations. A tsunami warning was later lifted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 18:38 IST
Devastation Strikes Again: Kumamoto Hit by 7.1-Magnitude Quake
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  • Country:
  • Japan

A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake has struck Japan's southern Kumamoto prefecture, causing widespread destruction and power outages. Thousands have been evacuated, and rescue operations are ongoing amid reports of casualties. The quake, reminiscent of a deadly event a decade ago, has raised fears of further tremors and landslides.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stated that while the full extent of the damage is still being assessed, numerous injuries, power cuts, and damaged infrastructure are already confirmed. A partially collapsed shopping mall has trapped multiple people, and some are presumed dead, complicating rescue efforts.

Key industries, from chipmakers to transport services, have been disrupted, with companies like Tokyo Electron and Honda temporarily halting operations. A tsunami warning was issued but later lifted, as authorities continue to monitor potential aftershocks and landslides in the region.

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