China Negotiates Safe Passage with Yemen's Houthis for Oil Tankers

In a strategic maneuver to safeguard its energy supplies, China has entered direct negotiations with Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi movement. The talks aim to guarantee secure navigation for China's oil tankers through the turbulent southern Red Sea waters, according to informed sources.

The Houthis, who declared a blockade on July 20, have intensified their stance against the U.S. and allies, prompting China's proactive diplomacy to circumvent potential threats to its vital energy shipments from Saudi Arabia. Beijing's transport ministry reached out to the Houthis to facilitate safe passage for its tankers.

The situation has brought about unease among international shipping entities, as demonstrated by changes in tanker courses and the confirmation of recent attacks on Saudi oil vessels. Despite the challenges, China continues to clear its vessels individually with the Houthis, sustaining crucial oil exports from the region.