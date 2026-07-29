Drone Attack Sparks Fires in Ryazan

A series of industrial facilities in Ryazan, Russia, ignited following a drone strike, according to regional governor Pavel Malkov. Six individuals are reportedly seeking medical assistance. The specific facilities affected, including an oil refinery and logistics hub among others, have yet to be identified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 09:05 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 09:05 IST
Drone Attack Sparks Fires in Ryazan
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  • Country:
  • Russia

A drone strike targeting the central Russian city of Ryazan has set multiple industrial facilities ablaze, reported regional governor Pavel Malkov on Telegram. This attack has prompted six individuals to seek medical care.

Details remain scarce about which specific industrial sites have been impacted. Ryazan is known for its substantial industrial complexes, including an important oil refinery and a crucial logistics hub.

Local authorities are working to clarify the situation as emergency services respond to the unfolding crisis, which underscores vulnerabilities in both infrastructure and regional security.

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