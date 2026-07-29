Indonesian Free Meals Program Faces Public Discontent

A new head oversees the Indonesian government's ambitious free meals plan, facing challenges with declining public approval. In a recent survey, satisfaction dropped by 30 percentage points since the previous assessment. The agency aims to address these issues and improve the program's perception among the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 12:24 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 12:24 IST
Indonesian Free Meals Program Faces Public Discontent
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

A new leader has taken charge of the Indonesian government agency in charge of President Prabowo ​Subianto's ambitious free meals initiative.

The agency is set on tackling existing issues after a dramatic drop in public approval was revealed by a recent survey conducted by Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC).

The July survey of 749 respondents showed public satisfaction with the program decreased by 30 percentage points since November. Addressing these issues is now a priority for the agency.

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