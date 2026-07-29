Devastating Earthquake Shakes Japan's Industrial Heartland

A major earthquake hit Kumamoto in southwestern Japan, causing widespread disruption among manufacturers, retailers, and service providers. This seismic event has rattled one of the nation's core industrial regions, affecting a large number of companies.

Many businesses, including Sony and Renesas Electronics, have suspended operations to assess damage. The semiconductor industry, a backbone of the region, is heavily impacted, with several plants conducting safety inspections and damage assessments. The earthquake has highlighted vulnerabilities in the supply chain, impacting both local and international markets.

Beyond industrial disruptions, the quake resulted in significant human casualties, with at least 13 lives lost and thousands left without power. The devastation underscores the urgent need for robust disaster preparedness measures in Japan’s vital production areas.